CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – The Camas community is reacting to a post that the Camas High School principal posted on Facebook following Kobe Bryant’s death.
Liza Sejkora shared that post on her personal Facebook page. The post was made after a helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant and eight others more than a week ago.
It suggested that karma had caught up with Bryant, referencing rape accusations from 2003 when a 19-year-old woman claimed Bryant raped her in his Colorado hotel room. After that woman refused to testify, the case was dropped and settled out of court.
But students at Camas High School, like Logan Greenamyer, feel Sejkora’s post was hateful.
“Most students are just kind of disappointed of the ignorance of her post,” Greenamyer said. “Whether you liked him or not, the other people did not deserve to die in that crash, and that's kind of what she suggested by posting that.”
Students planned a walkout from campus Wednesday afternoon, but it never happened, as many students left school earlier in the day, concerned for their safety.
The district confirms the Camas Police Department investigated several possible threats and rumors which were not credible.
Superintendent Jeff Snell says the district put Sejkora on administrative leave to continue its investigation and for safety reasons. FOX 12 asked Snell if the district would consider termination for the post.
“You know, I've been asked that question a lot, and any time there's a concern raised from the public or students, we have to investigate it fully,” Snell said. “You know, certainly we want to be respectful of everybody, and if you have anybody that's lost their life, that should never be leverage for anything else. So, there's consensus around that and even from doctor Sejkora.”
When FOX 12 spoke with Sejkora over the phone Tuesday, she acknowledged her mistake.
“I mistakenly felt authentic in a moment when I was being distasteful, and I deeply regret that; however, today, I had to live in my bravery,” Sejkora said. “I had to own my mistake and I had to show up, because my job is to be here for kids, whether I made a mistake a week and a half ago or not.”
Some students who spoke with FOX 12 said they’re not sure how their principal will be able to regain trust with the student body. The district will continue its investigation and make a decision in the coming days.
