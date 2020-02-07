CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - The Camas High School principal has resigned after backlash over a post she made on Facebook about the death of Kobe Bryant.
The Camas School District announced Friday that administrators had accepted the resignation of Dr. Liza Sejkora.
District staff will communicate with families regarding a transition plan in the coming days.
Sejkora was put on administrative leave earlier in the week, after threats were made against Sejkora.
The situation began when Sejkora made a social media post to her private Facebook page in the aftermath of Bryant’s death. Sejkora wrote, “Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.”
Sejkora was referencing rape accusations from 2003 against the NBA icon, who died in a helicopter crash that killed eight other people.
Sejkora told FOX 12 this week that her post was “distasteful” and she deeply regretted it.
“You know, they say hindsight is 2020. I think in that visceral response to his death, I made a really bad choice, posted something that was in bad taste, and that’s what I’d like to rebuild from,” Sejkora told FOX 12 this week.
Superintendent Jeff Snell released a statement earlier in the week that said district staff members strive to provide a high standard for students, and “This situation did not meet that standard.”
On Friday, Sejkora said in a statement, “Students and staff deserve to have a learning environment free of disruptions.”
Students had planned a walkout from campus Wednesday, but it did not take place, as many students left school earlier in the day, expressing concern for their safety.
Administrators confirmed the Camas Police Department investigated several reported threats and rumors regarding the school, but they were not deemed credible.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
