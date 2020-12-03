Camas high school students design, produce needed pandemic-related items

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Bruce Whitefield likes to tell his students to be a part of the solution.
The Discovery High School career and technical instructor also said he's consistently impressed, but not surprised, when his students find a way to do that.
At the beginning of the school year, his design, engineering and fabrication class was given a challenge to help fill a need in the district for stanchion, the base pole and ribbon systems you see to help create lines in public places. Camas Schools will use these to help with social distancing and traffic flow when in-person classes resume.
"They didn't have very many, and they cost a lot of money, so I gave our design team the challenge to make a very low-cost but equally effective stanchion system," Whitefield said.
Discovery's fabrication shop quickly turned into a stanchion production line. The nine students in his advanced class got free reign of the entire process, from design to production and assembly.
Large-scale industrial equipment, 3D printers and what students fondly refer to as "our beach" (the ground, to dry out sand) were all part of the operation.
"We all did every aspect of production, whether it was painting, to running the CNC to actually filling all of the bases with sand, which is a tedious process but honestly one of my favorites," sophomore Erika Wood said.
Wood says a big challenge was to keep cost-per-unit down with the selection of materials.
"It's down to the cents, down to the dollars," Wood said.
The class ultimately came up with three different stanchion designs that all cost less than $20 to make. That's about half, or less, of what commercial stanchions retail for.
"It's always fun to see something that you've thought about and spent hours on creating, and then see it come to life," junior Jordan Ruse Oliver said.
Camas students, including the robotics team, have also churned out thousands of face and desk shields in the high school's lab, filling a need for the community, while taking home real-life experience.
"Every time I give them a challenge they just beat it," Whitefield said.
The class is on track to produce around 130 stanchions, most of which will go to the district. But Whitefield says if there's enough demand from the community, his classes can keep producing them. The school is selling each unit for under $30 per piece, and any profit will help support Discovery's programs and materials.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
