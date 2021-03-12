CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – Camas High School officials announced Friday that students and teachers will return to in-person, hybrid instruction starting on March 18 for Cohort B following a pause put in place on March 10.
There are 16 known positive cases of COVID-19 at the school and 34 close contacts among students who attend. All confirmed cases are tied to a non-school, off-site event that happened over the weekend.
“The weeklong pause is providing the time necessary for contact tracing and testing according to public health guidelines,” said Principal Tom Morris.
The school sent out a message to families saying although Cohort A students attended school in-person Monday and Tuesday last week, there are is no confirmed spread of the virus at school.
Cohort A will return to in-person learning on March 22. In-person athletics and activities will resume on March 17.
