CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – High school students in Camas will go back to remote learning for two days after positive COVID-19 tests in the school community.
Camas High School will be closed Thursday and Friday after school officials were notified Wednesday of a person who had been at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
After the school informed students and parents about the positive test result, some parents reached out to make the school aware of additional cases.
Camas HS officials did not say a total number of cases Wednesday.
According to the school’s principal, it’s possible that a party that happened over the past weekend is tied to the exposure.
The school decided to close the campus for two days “out of abundance of caution” so staff can “continue to work with County Health officials to complete additional case investigations and contact tracing that may be connected to the party and/or other exposures.”
Classes will be taught remotely Thursday and Friday while all extracurricular/co-curricular activities, including athletic practices, contests, and club activities are postponed at this time.
