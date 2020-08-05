CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Simon Gutierrez takes a closer look at what athletics might look like, through the eyes of a Camas High School senior itching to get back on the field.
There are questions about how to safely resume all sports during this pandemic, but one of the hardest to figure out has been football. And for players looking forward to their senior season, that’s been tough.
Small group workouts in his teammate’s parents’ garage have become the norm for senior running back Jacques Badaloto Birdsell.
“Three days a week, we’ve been working out. And running of course. And also we hit the field sometimes,” he said.
With no return date set for football season, he’s doing what he can to stay in shape and catch the eyes of college recruiters.
“Usually just by making like videos, little clips, and sending it out to colleges. That’s what I've been doing,” said Badaloto Birdsell.
Under the guidelines set by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, football would return under phase four plus of the state’s re-opening.
Meanwhile, other states in the country have plans to go ahead with football, despite the risks.
“We have a few athletes that are exploring looking to move to a state to be able to participate, because this is a big deal in these kids’ lives, and they want to play college football,” said Camas High School Athletic Director Rory Oster.
Badaloto Birdsell says he has a couple offers from colleges already but wants the opportunity to generate more interest.
He says he doesn’t mind pushing the football season back but does hope he and his teammates can make it back onto the field.
“I miss that. The bonding, team bonding that we’ve had since freshman year. And now senior year we can’t even have that. Like, that’s what everyone waits for, senior year,” said Badaloto Birdsell. “I can't wait for this thing to be over and get back in the groove of things.”
Right now in Washington, football is among the fall sports slated to begin competition in March, along with girls’ soccer and volleyball. Spring sports would follow in May and June.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.