CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - This football season, players at Camas High School have been challenged by their coach to do something important off the field.
Toward the end of a summer practice, Papermakers Coach Jon Eagle brought the team together with something on his mind.
“We all huddled up and he just kind of lowered his tone, got pretty serious,” Camas Senior Luc Sturbelle said.
In a somber tone, Eagle brought up the shocking suicide earlier in the year of Washington State University’s quarterback, Tyler Helinski.
Eagle asked his players to take time to consider their own mental health, as well as that of their teammates and classmates.
“I think he has a point. I think most people nowadays think that they can’t show emotion or can’t be sad. It’s not he case. It’s like, it’s human to be sad and show that type of emotion,” Sturbelle said.
In addition, Eagle challenges his players to make a point to do three good things every day, even if that means a simple friendly “hello” to a classmate in the halls, something players have been putting into practice during the first month of the school year.
“People just, you see their smile, it brings them up in the day,” Senior Linebacker Ryan Worley said. “Like if they’re having a tough day, you see that smile and they’re happy for that moment. Even if it’s just for a moment, it’s still good to see it.”
All season, the Papermakers will wear Helinski’s #3 on the backs of their helmets, as a tribute to his life, and a reminder to themselves and others that it’s ok to talk.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
