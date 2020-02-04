CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – The principal of Camas High School is apologizing over a post she put on her personal Facebook page that referenced Kobe Bryant.
Late Tuesday, FOX 12 learned the principal, Dr. Liza Sejkora, has been put on administrative leave.
Earlier Tuesday, the superintendent of the Camas School District said the school would be working with her to rebuild trust in the community, but in light of threats made against Sejkora and concern from the community, she has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
After hearing about Bryant’s death on Jan. 26, Sejkora posted a status suggesting karma caught up with him.
The post to her private Facebook page read, “Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.”
It was in reference to rape accusations back in 2003, when a 19-year-old woman claimed Bryant raped her in his Colorado hotel room. After the woman refused to testify, the case was dropped and settled out of court.
Sejkora’s post was made and removed on the day of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant and eight others. On Monday, a student posted a screenshot of the post.
“You know, they say hindsight is 2020. I think in that visceral response to his death, I made a really bad choice, posted something you know that was in bad taste, and that’s what I’d like to rebuild from,” Sejkora told FOX 12.
Sejkora now says she’ll work to regain the trust of her students and staff.
“I mistakenly felt authentic in a moment when I was being distasteful and I deeply regret that, however today I had to live in my bravery. I had to own my mistake and I had to show up because my job is to be here for kids whether I made a mistake a week and a half ago or not,” she said.
Superintendent Jeff Snell wrote in a statement, which reads in part, “As a school district staff we strive to model a high standard for students. This situation did not meet that standard. We do appreciate Dr. Sejkora’s acknowledgment and will work to support her in rebuilding trust with the community she serves.”
The school district tells FOX 12 they are aware of a planned student walkout Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.