Camas man suffering with Covid-19 rescued in toboggan during snowstorm

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A Camas man's severe COVID-19 symptoms hit during the brunt of the major ice storm and when he needed help the most, he got a much needed rescue.
"It’s just a blur to me I don’t remember seeing much of anything," Jon Russell, who was rescued, said, holding back tears.
On February 15, Russell began experiencing severe Covid-19 symptoms at his home in Camas.
"I just was checking on him every hour and his blood oxygen level was dropping, his fever was uncontrolled," Michelle Russell, Jon's wife, said.
That's when Michelle called 911. However, because of the winter storm, there was too much snow and ice on their steep, hilly street. Michelle said the fire department told her they couldn't get to their house.
That's where Scott Purkeypyle comes in.
"The fire department needed assistance getting to a location, they couldn’t get there," Purkeypyle said.
He's the lead maintenance worker for the City of Camas and an old friend of the Russell's.
"Firetrucks, they don’t have plows. We have salt, we have plows, we have those things," Purkeypyle said.
When he got the call, Purkeypyle took a snowplow up Southeast 30th Court in Camas. But the snow was even too much for him.
"We were kind of in a hurry and ended up going in the field and getting stuck. We were probably about 150 yards from the house," Purkeypyle said.
So, he and his team hiked the rest of the way up the hill and got innovative, using a toboggan to get Jon back down the hill.
"They had one in the barn. We got it out of the barn, got it all set up and assisted him into that," Purkeypyle said.
"Scotty improvised. Like, he used horse leads, blankets, the dog bed. We got him strapped in, bundled up and to emergency services," Michelle said fighting tears.
It's now been more than a week since the rescue and Jon is back at home after his bout with Covid-19.
While Purkeypyle said his actions were no big deal, the Russell's are thankful.
"He needed to go to the hospital to see a doctor, you know? We had four good guys, teamwork, we just assisted EMS in that process," Purkeypyle said.
"Very, very good. We’re so eternally grateful," Michelle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.