CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of parties are being put on hold, but not in one Camas neighborhood, where residents found a special and safe way to celebrate a little girl’s birthday.
On Monday afternoon, neighbors practiced social distancing from the sidewalk while wishing Evy a happy sixth birthday. Evy’s father, Nick Shanmack, says his daughter’s party had to be canceled due to everything that’s going on right now.
That changed when the neighborhood Facebook page caught wind of it.
Neighbors showed up in front of Evy’s house on Monday to make the little girls’ birthday extra special. The even brought chalk to decorate the sidewalks.
“We are actually brand new to this neighborhood, so talk about a really cool welcoming,” Shanmac said. “Everything that’s happening right now, where life is a little strange, this is really a nice treat for us, for sure.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
