CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A Portland woman is alive thanks to a police officer and firefighter who spent an hour with her in freezing water after she become trapped neck-deep in rapids on the Washougal River.
The woman, 28-year-old Emily McCauley, fell off her inner tube while floating the river Saturday and was sucked into rapids, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Washougal Police Officer Francis Reagan was one of the first to respond to a neighbor’s 911 call that a woman was screaming for help in the water.
Reagan was in the water, holding McCauley’s face above the rapids when Joshua Proctor, a firefighter with the Camas-Washougal Fire Department, arrived on scene to help.
“She looked terrible,” Proctor said. “She looked like she was going to die.”
Using a rope to get across the rapids, Proctor jumped in to help Reagan, who had lost his lifejacket in the process of trying to put it on McCauley.
“It was one of those moments where I felt compelled - where I have to act now, or she’s going to die,” Proctor said.
“I think seeing Officer Reagan out there gave me courage. He’s out there, he needs help – somebody else has got to get out there and help,” Proctor said.
The two men tried pulling McCauley’s legs free but they couldn’t get her out. Next, they attached a rope around her and a team of first responders tried pulling her out from shore. She still wouldn’t budge.
Proctor said it became obvious McCauley was weakening.
“I was just holding her in a bear hug, telling her - ‘it’s okay sweetheart, I’m here with you’ – I just didn’t want her to die alone.” Proctor said. “And then she just started fighting and had that will to live.”
Finally, Proctor and Reagan pulled on McCauley at the same time as the rope team. It worked, but then all three of them were thrown over the rapids and down a small waterfall.
“There were a couple times when I thought we were at the mercy of the events and didn’t have control of what was going to happen next and what the outcome was going to be,” Proctor said.
Proctor held onto McCauley and they were hauled to shore by rescuers staged further downstream.
Officer Francis Reagan, a former Navy SEAL, then fought to get himself out of the water.
“I went into my own survival mode tying to not become a casualty,” Reagan said.
Once everyone was out of the water, first responders had to cut down trees to then transport McCauley up the steep banks to the road.
Deputies said McCauley become unconscious at some point during the rescue, but medics were able to help her regain consciousness.
Sunday, McCauley was listed in serious condition at a hospital, but it’s unclear how she’s doing now.
Proctor said it was a joyful moment to learn that she had survived.
“It’s a proud moment for all of public safety,” Proctor said. “There were multiple people rigging rope systems and my hats off to the officers – they were the first ones there and the first ones in the water,” Proctor said.
Sadly, McCauley’s floating partner was also tossed on his inner tube.
Deputies believe 30-year-old Stephen Barnaby drowned. The recovery search for his body has been suspended.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
