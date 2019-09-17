CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The woman accused of killing her husband appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.
There was a large group of people in the Clark County courtroom, supporting 47-year-old Stephanie Westby as she went before a judge.
Stephanie was arrested and charged with murder after deputies say they found her husband, Joseph Westby, dead inside their home in Camas Sunday night.
According to court documents, Stephanie called 911 and said "my husband and I just had a big fight. I though he was going to kill me and I shot him."
Stephanie's lawyer, Steve Thayer, said the case should be dropped, saying she was acting in self-defense. Thayer says they will be entering a not guilty plea.
"When she called 911, she reported he was threatening to kill her and attack her, so she acted in self-defense," Thayer said in court.
According to court documents, a detective interviewed the Westby's two children. Both said there's never been a history of violence at home.
Court documents state that the children said their parents started having marital issues in May, and that prior to the shooting, Stephanie asked them to leave the house.
The detective also noted that Stephanie would not consent to a recorded interview unless she had representation.
Judge set Stephanie's bail at $500,000, along with some conditions including not having a gun.
Thayer told FOX 12 that her family plans on helping her post bail Tuesday night.
Stephanie's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 27.
