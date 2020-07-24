CARSON, WA (KPTV) – An 18-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for intentionally setting a fire inside a Carson house’s garage, according to Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Skamania County Fire District #1 responded to a report of a car fire inside the garage at approximately 3:40 a.m. The fire was put out, but the car was deemed a total loss and there was damage to the home.
Surveillance video showed the homeowners former roommate, Michaela J. Cutler, 18, of Camas, WA pouring oil around the cars inside the garage and up to the door leading into the house, deputies said. They also found the smoke detectors inside the house had been tampered with.
Cutler was arrested the next day at a nearby hotel. Initially booked into the Skamania County Jail for violating a court order, but after a search warrant was executed at her hotel room, she was additionally charged with attempted murder, first degree arson, burglary and possession of stolen firearms.
Cutler was arraigned and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Stupid is as stupid does, in this case she might be more evil than stupid with the tampering of smoke alarms. Either way, adios and enjoy your sentence
