PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The annual Cambia Portland Classic will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The classic, which is the longest-standing non-major Ladies Professional Golf Association event, will be held from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
This year will be played without fans, officials announced.
Officials said the decision to continue without fans was made after "close consultation and collaboration with partners Cambia and the state and local health officials."
“This year marks Cambia’s seventh year as title sponsor of the Portland Classic and we are honored to support this event virtually to ensure the safety and wellness of our community, volunteers and amazing athletes,” said Mark Ganz, CEO of Cambia Health Solutions. “We will miss being at the tournament together but will be no less excited to watch from our homes, cheering on the players as they demonstrate resiliency and hope, inspiring us all when we need it most.”
The Cambia Portland Classic is owned by Tournament Golf Foundation and operated by IMG. It the largest annual professional golf event in the Pacific Northwest, and since its start in 1972, the tournament has raised millions of dollars for charities.
For more information about the Cambia Portland Classic, please visit www.portlandclassic.com.
