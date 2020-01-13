Camera catches break-in at north Portland dessert shop; other burglaries reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A burglar was caught on camera this weekend breaking into a north Portland dessert shop.
Footage shows the man walk into Memoz Dessert Café along Williams Avenue after breaking a construction lock box outside the building to get the key.
The video shows him go to the cash register, taking a tablet and a cash drawer. Thankfully, the shop doesn’t leave money in the register overnight.
The café’s co-owner, Julie, Allina, says they’re out hundreds in damages. She says issues like this are becoming all too common in the neighborhood.
“We've had several restaurants down on Williams, as well as a couple of businesses on Williams get burglarized, I’m now one-hundred percent sure it's the same person, but … we would just like to see him get caught, so we can have some piece of mind,” Allina said.
Allina says she knows of at least six other businesses that were hit in recent months, including a smash-and-grab at Fringe & Friends, a nearby hair salon.
“The window was broken, our laptop was stolen, and they took the cash out of our money box,” Rachel Jones, a stylist at the salon, said. “Being broken into is a violation. It makes you feel uncomfortable, wondering if they've been watching or kind of staking the place out.”
It’s unclear if the same man is behind all the burglaries. Anyone with information could be helpful in the investigation is asked to call Portland police.
Forgot to add our neighbors here in Yamhill county have had their barns / shops broken into twice and the burglars even stole the security cameras! Joel was able to see them listed on Craig`s list and report the listing to the sheriff where the crooks were eventually caught but of course Joel never did get his security cameras back.
Unfortunately burglaries like this are only to common all over Oregon. When we lived in Tillamook county the barn we were using despite being behind a locked gate 1/2 mile away from 101 and not being able be penetrated without use of a cutting torch, we were still robbed twice by the same paired up team in the summer! They showed two years in a row and even stole a car from Scovell service center as well as Rick`s office safe. The police finally caught them out on HWY53 near Necanicum junction.The police only caught them because the car they stole needed repairs and btok down!
