SANDY, OR (KPTV) - It wasn't a great start to the new year for an electrical contracting company in Sandy.
Sandy police confirm someone stole an expensive trailer and lift from Bull Run Electric. It happened Christmas just before 5 a.m.
"It was sickening, it was very disappointing," Kyle Ruthardt, owner of Bull Run Electric, said. "A headache that I didn't want to deal with."
Surveillance footage from Ruthard's shop shows what appears to be a man backing up an SUV and taking a good look at what's there.
"I feel like he was familiar with this property, just watching him how, he walks around like he's been here before," Ruthardt said.
Surveillance footage then shows the thief hooking up the trailer with a scissor lift in it and taking off.
"I don't know what to say to them, I just don't even think they care," Ruthardt said. "I think they're just looking for a quick buck."
Ruthardt says the equipment, a black single axle 2019 Summit tilt bed trailer and a Skyjack scissor lift, total roughly $20,000.
Sandy police say there aren't any suspect leads right now; however, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirms it has recovered the trailer's license plate.
Ruthardt says the sheriff's office returned it to him Thursday night and told him where it was found.
"This was used on another vehicle that the thief had taken plates off another vehicle in Welches and put my trailer plates on that vehicle," he said showing the license plate to FOX 12.
Now he says his electrical contracting company will have to rent the equipment if they need it on a project.
"We work here and do the best we can with what we have and just working to grow the business, but these are setbacks that affect us and we need to recover from it," Ruthardt said.
Contact the Sandy Police Department if you know anything regarding this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
