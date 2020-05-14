‘Camp Evergreen’ offers free childcare to first responders and health care workers

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Childcare during the pandemic has been a headache for many parents and guardians but for first responders and healthcare workers in the area, there is a place to send their kids to be cared for during the day and it’s free of charge in Vancouver.
“What are we, 60-70 days into this? It’s an opportunity to get out of the house and interact with other human beings,” Rory Rosenbach said.
Union and Mountain View High School Head Football Coaches and Athletic Directors Rosenbach and Adam Mathieson are far from those Friday night lights.
“We have amazing parents in our district, but I promise you, what they are doing here is vastly different than anything a parent by themselves can provide because there are so many people that have worked so hard to make this work,” Rosenbach said.
The pair of seasoned pigskin coaches are cooking it up in supervisor roles twice a week at Camp Evergreen running around, from a good safe distance, with preschoolers to 12-year-olds.
“To be able to have the ability to come here and have some connectivity and a little bit of maybe, normalcy? Whether it’s educational stuff, Art or P.E., it’s not necessarily school but it runs as close to a school as you can get,” Mathieson said.
Crestline Elementary is where Camp Evergreen lives while EPS staffers teach and facilitate Monday through Friday for families of first responders and healthcare workers.
“It’s kind of just a community endeavor. Everybody in Evergreen just sort of pulled together and put together what we could,” Rhonda Walton, Camp Evergreen Supervisor, said.
Allowing the little ones to work out their wiggles while getting away from a screen.
“I had a beard earlier and I was called Santa Claus. Just the funny things that you hear them say. How many carrots can you eat? I don’t know, let’s find out!” Rosenbach said.
Enrichment, structure, routine and air high fives all around.
“What I am hearing from people when they are leaving, they are just relieved to be able to come out and be around life and joy. I think in this time, we need that,” Walton said.
