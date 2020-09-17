Camp for special needs destroyed in wildfires, founders look to rebuild

SANTIAM CANYON, OR (KPTV) -- A camp for people with special needs that's been around for several decades was destroyed in the Beachie Creek fire.
Laura and Gerald Pierce are known for running the camp for decades.
It's now known as Evan's Creek Retreat.
They've dedicated more than 40 years to serving those with special needs.
The site for the camp wasn't just a place for the community, it was their home.
"There's nothing left," Laura Pierce said.
"We've seen pictures, we tried to go up yesterday, but they wouldn't let us go up," Gerald Pierce said.
The camp and their home Laura said were on the North Fork of the Santiam River about a mile north of Salmon Falls Park.
"It's just a small camp, it's not the Hilton," Laura said. "Well it's not anything right now except for in spirit."
The two say the camp served people of all ages.
"You know they kind of start with us when they're 12 and go till, we had one camper who just turned 80 and they've been with us that entire time," Laura said. "It's more than just having fishing and hiking and you know swimming and paddle boats those kinds of things. It's a time where people can be tested in their own self confidence it's a time when people can create friendships and community."
Those long-lasting connections are clear as the community is stepping up donating thousands to help the couple, who've already given back so much to others.
"It's not about us. I think that's the point to make clear is that we did not build camp ourselves. It was hundreds, thousands of people from different walks of life, different age groups, different cultures," Laura said.
Even in their loss, their focus is on the future.
"We're going to rebuild, we're going to start over," Gerald said. "People need that respite and that recreation, that community."
Right now, Laura and Gerald are staying with family.
They say they're overwhelmed with the community support as they're usually the ones giving, not receiving help.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
