PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Community organizers announced a new campaign on Thursday to end gun violence in Portland.
As part of the campaign, the group, called Men Building Men, is asking people in Portland to wear yellow on Fridays. The group gathered in north Portland on Thursday and handed out yellow shirts that said, “stop the violence”.
The group wants people to take photos of themselves wearing the shirts, or any other yellow item, and then post the photo to social media at the end of every work week, including the hashtag, “#wearethecaution”.
The group is calling on all people in Portland to take action if they see something suspicious and take other proactive steps to end gun violence.
On Thursday, a mix of students, religious leaders, and politicians rallied for the cause inside an auditorium at Portland’s De La Salle Catholic School.
“We Are The Caution is, ‘I’m not waiting for the police to do something,’” Herman Greene, a pastor, said. “When we say something, it’s not just say something to the police. It’s say something to the offender. The ones that we know are perpetrating crimes. Before they go out, say maybe you shouldn’t go there.”
The effort comes amid what Mayor Wheeler said is a continuing uptick in city shootings. Shootings have already been up in Portland since the beginning of 2020, with seven separate shootings within the first six hours of New Year’s Day, according to officials.
People leading the effort said they’ve been part of gangs and shooting violence in the past. They’re hoping to use that experience and the lessons they learned from it to connect with young people who may be in similar situations they were once in.
