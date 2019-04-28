PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers are shaking their heads over a bizarre crash in southeast Portland.
A camper was found wedged in a pedestrian and bike-only bridge over Interstate 205 at Southeast Steele Street.
Police believe a car tried to drive through with the camper attached, but the driver took off, leaving the camper behind on the bridge.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews are working to get it cleaned up.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Folks, @OregonDOT maintains a couple of pedestrian/bike ONLY bridges over I-205 in the precinct. Shaking our heads over this one. This is at SE Steele St between 92nd/96th. Please honor the crime scene tape and avoid the overpass until @OregonDOT can assess. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/A54RbWUQ8I— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) April 28, 2019
