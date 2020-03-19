OREGON (KPTV) - Three Oregon agencies will suspend camping temporarily to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Reservations for all state park stays from April 3 to and including May 8 will be canceled and site fees refunded, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Overnight guests will continue to be accommodated until April 2.
Officials said the decision affects all individual and group overnight facilities: campsites, yurts, cabins, tepees, and services operated by concessionaires. The suspended service also affects reservations for group day-use areas.
The Oregon Department of Forestry maintains campgrounds in the Clatsop, Santiam, and Tillamook State Forests. Most campgrounds are currently closed for the season, and will not reopen for individual or group use.
Year-round campgrounds will close starting on March 23.
All day-use and campground restrooms are temporarily closed due to limited janitorial services. A reopening date has not been determined.
Trails, forest roads and trailheads on state forestlands will remain open to the public.
All wildlife areas maintained by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be closed to overnight camping starting March 22. The wildlife areas will remain open to visitors for day-use activities including wildlife viewing, fishing, hunting and other outdoor recreation.
Officials said the decision to temporary close campgrounds is in support of the state goal of reducing transmission of COVID-19.
Daytime activities are still available and encouraged, officials said.
The usual reminders, plus the new COVID-19 guidelines, apply:
- Prepare for your visit with the clothing, supplies, and knowledge you need to have a safe visit.
- If you're ill, stay home.
- Cover sneezes and coughs with a tissue (then throw it away) or inside of your elbow.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wash regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It's up to you to practice good personal hygiene, and not every place at every park can be kept clean all the time.
- If place is so crowded you can't maintain a healthy social distance - at least six feet - find a different place to go.
Know before you go:
Travel Oregon travel alerts: https://traveloregon.com/travel-alerts/.
State park service reductions and closures: https://bit.ly/OPRD-covid.
Oregon Department of Forestry: https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife: https://myodfw.com/visit-odfw-wildlife-areas
