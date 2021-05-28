MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One camper may have summed up the 2021 holiday weekend best: "vaxxed and relaxed."
This year, some Oregonians are getting back to their favorite activities and getting back together. Camping seems to be a popular way to do that this Memorial Day weekend.
A park ranger at Oxbow Regional Park told FOX 12 that starting Saturday, campsites at the park will be fully booked out for the first time since the pandemic started.
Lars C Larsen, who arrived at his campsite Friday, said he's excited to get reacquainted with camping. He's calling this weekend more of a "research trip."
"We didn't get to camp last year, we didn't get out, you know, because of the pandemic," Larsen said.
The pandemic also prevented some families, like the Allens a couple of campsites over, from hanging out in person. That is, until this weekend.
"Talking to them over the phone, seeing them over Snapchat and video call, it's just not the same as being close to them, being able to hug them," Eric Allen said.
Allen drove from Astoria to meet his parents, Tim and Cindy, who came all the way from Reno, Nevada. Their meeting place of choice is around the campfire.
"It really is nice to know that with the vaccines that we can be outside and we can just enjoy each other's company again as well as not being fearful of the 'what if,'" Cindy Allen said.
Not everything is quite back to normal, though. At Oxbow Regional Park, showers, bathrooms, public picnic shelters and playgrounds remain closed due to COVID-19.
Water spigots are also off, which means campers have to bring their own drinking and cooking water.
