CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for help after they say someone stole a 90-year-old man's most valuable possessions from his car, including his late wife's wedding ring.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the theft occurred at the Town Center Terrace Apartments off Southeast Causey Avenue in Happy Valley sometime between Sept. 14 and 18.
The 90-year-old man had packed all of his most valuable possessions into his car as a precaution as wildfires spread across Clackamas County, but did not evacuate.
According to investigators, someone at an unknown time between Sept. 14 and 18 entered the car in the apartment complex's parking lot and stole everything from inside of it. The victim told deputies that items stolen included wedding rings belonging to him and his late wife, a coin collection, and jewelry.
The sheriff's office is asking for information that could help reunite the man with his stolen property. Anyone who can help in this case is asked to contact deputies at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and referencing case number 20-020295.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.