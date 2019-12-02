CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A young man living with cerebral palsy is without one of his main modes of transportation after he says his bike was stolen over the weekend.
Mack Nicholson says he was riding around town and was stopped waiting to go across the street at Highway 99 and 78th Street when someone stole his bike right out of his hands.
Nicholson says he takes public transportation but mainly uses his bike. His mom says because of his disabilities, he may never be able to get a driver’s license.
Here’s Nicholson’s message to whomever stole it:
“I was like, did this really happen? Did somebody really just take off with my bike,” Nicholson said. “It wasn’t very nice for you to steal it, you’re stealing from somebody that works very hard.”
If you know anything regarding the case contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
