CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 79-year-old woman living with Alzheimer’s.
Judith Dianne Francis drove off in a red 2006 Ford Expedition on Monday around 5 or 6 a.m., law enforcement says. The Expedition’s license plate reads 405CGN.
Francis lives in the Wilsonville area and may have been seen near the Ford dealership in Newburg, according deputies. Francis does not communicate well due to her Alzheimer’s and will say “no” repeatedly when contacted, according to the sheriff’s office.
Francis has short white/gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a blue top, and black pants. The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees Francis to call or text 911.
