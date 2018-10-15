WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have released a sketch of a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last week at a Wilsonville park.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred Oct. 12 at Memorial Park on Southwest Wilsonville Road just before 10 p.m.
A witness who lives near the park told FOX 12 he went to the scene and applied pressure to the injured man’s gunshot wound until help arrived.
Law enforcement after the shooting said the 21-year-old man had been shot two times and was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
Deputies continue to investigate and anyone with information about the shooting to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or on their online email form and reference case number 18-027997.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
