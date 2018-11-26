WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police are searching for two suspects in separate shooting investigations.
The shootings occurred at the same location and a little over a week apart, according to officers.
Norberto Josue Martinez, 24, allegedly shot a 19-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 1300 block of West Hayes Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for Martinez; they say he stands about five-feet ten-inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.
The second shooting in the 1300 block of West Hayes Street occurred on Nov. 22. Police say Rodolfo Silva-Cortez Jr., 27, shot a 35-year-old woman.
The 35-year-old woman was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say Silva-Cortez Jr. also stole some of the victim’s personal items.
Detectives ask anyone with information about either shooting investigation or information about the suspects’ whereabouts to call them at 503-982-2345.
People with information about the shooting on Nov. 12 should ask to speak with Detective Hendricks. People with information about the Nov. 22 shooting should ask to speak with Detective Devoe.
