PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help finding a missing man last seen nearly two weeks ago.
Thomas Beckett, 52, was last seen at his home in Portland's Irvington neighborhood on May 8, according to law enforcement.
Beckett is white, stands approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall, and weighs around 225 pounds. Detectives believe Beckett left his home driving a maroon/god Subaru Legacy with Oregon license plate JAEQ.
Investigators believe Beckett traveled to Seal Rock, Oregon sometime between May 8 and May 10.
Anyone with information regarding Beckett’s or his car’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Eric McDaniel at eric.mcdaniel@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833.
