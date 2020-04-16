PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help after finding a man dead in a tent near the Eastbank Esplanade in Portland.
Law enforcement on Thursday identified the man as 27-year-old Kyle Brecheen.
Brecheen was found dead inside the tent on Monday, according to officers. The Oregon State Medical Examiner continues to investigate his cause and manner of death.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
