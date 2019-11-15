VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police in Vancouver are asking for the public’s help finding a missing boater.
Frank Pacheco, 47, was last seen Thursday leaving the Quay in the 100 block of Columbia Street while aboard his 1966 Fairliner motorboat.
Pacheco is an inexperienced boater and the final destination of his voyage is unknown, according to police.
Pacheco is white, stands approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, officers say.
Anyone with information Pacheco’s whereabouts or the location of his boat is asked to call 911.
