WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police are asking for help identifying a suspect they say stole a backpack blower and a weed eater from a Walmart parking lot.
The suspect stole the items from a parked car on Sept. 16, according to officers. Both items are made by Stihl, a power equipment manufacturer.
The suspect was seen driving away from the scene in a dark green 2000 Volkswagen Jetta. The car has a Washington state license plate “AXY2401”.
Officers ask anyone with information regarding the identity of driver or the location of the car to contact Officer Antoine at 503-982-2345.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.