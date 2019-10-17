VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect after an officer-involved shooting in Vancouver.
The shooting occurred while officers were responding to a burglary early Sunday morning at a business in the 6700 block of Northeast 18th Street.
Vancouver police say the burglary suspect, a man, exited the building in a vehicle while officers were setting up containment.
One officer fired a shot before pursuing the suspect. Officers did not catch the man and found his vehicle abandoned near East 5th Street and South Blandford Drive.
Corporal Roger Evans, 48, is on critical incident leave, per standard department protocol. Evans started working for the police department in May 1998 and was promoted to Corporal in December 2018.
The officer-involved shooting investigation is being handled by the Regional Major Crimes Team, which is led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information that could help police in the robbery investigation is asked to call 564-397-2120.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.