PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct are asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on camera inserting a skimming device into ATMs.
Officers say the men inserted the device into at least two ATMs throughout the city and used stolen information to withdraw money from numerous customer accounts.
Anyone who recognizes them men or the vehicle in the photos is asked to contact officer Kashuba at Dina.Kashuba@portlandoregon.gov.
