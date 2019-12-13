TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Bridgeport Village Shopping Center and stealing at least $115,000 worth of electronics.
The theft occurred Dec. 8 in the shopping center’s parking lot.
The suspects, a man and a woman, watched the victim as she made several trips from a store to her vehicle after purchasing several of high-dollar electronic items, police said.
While the victim in the store, one of the suspect, the man, broke through one of the vehicle’s windows and grabbed several bags, according to law enforcement. The woman served as the lookout.
The pair then fled the scene in an older model silver Honda Odyssey.
According to police, the woman is linked to another theft at a Bridgeport Village electronics store; in that incident, which occurred Dec. 3, more than $7,000 in merchandise was stolen, according to officers.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 503-691-4800 and reference case number 19-19828. People can also call the department’s tip line at 503-691-0285 to remain anonymous.
