BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after a spike bull elk was killed illegally in Benton County south of Monroe.
According to the Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division, trail cameras in the area Sept. 1 captured images of four hunters trespassing near Ferguson Road.
The photos show the hunters packing a spike bull elk, OSP says.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call OSP Trooper Zac Cochran through the Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or 503-509-2465.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
