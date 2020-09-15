PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The impact of Oregon wildfires is being felt at businesses across the area, with some stores closing due to smoke.
From a gas station along Interstate 5 in Marion County to a Whole Foods store in Lake Oswego, some owners are closing their doors until the air clears, with stores saying the poor air quality is impacting workers.
There are a number of services Oregonians are accustomed to that will look different or are suspended altogether right now.
At some gas stations, you'll need to pump your own gas, as attendants aren't working in the smoke right now. For several agencies, construction is on pause, including the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
DMVs are also closed, and in Portland, residential, recycling, and compost collection will be delayed this week due to hazardous air quality, according to the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability.
There are also many coffee shop drive-thrus that aren't operating as well.
Meals on Wheels, which provides thousands of meals a day to those over 60, suspended its delivery service Monday and Tuesday. A spokesperson said the delivery service depends on about 500 people in the Portland metro area to make those home deliveries, but Meals on Wheels says many of those volunteers are older and have compromised immune systems, and the organization says it doesn't want to put its volunteers at risk.
Meals on Wheels has already modified its food delivery system since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so it wasn't concerned people wouldn't have food.
"We are delivering more meals less frequently," Julie Piper Finley, director of public relations for Meals on Wheels, said. "So, people are getting seven meals a week instead of five, and we're also delivering a lot of additional food. So, we knew that the people receiving the food would be completely without meals."
Meals on Wheels is hoping to resume deliveries on Wednesday and will evaluate air quality Wednesday morning before making a decision.
