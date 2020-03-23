Can you sew? Fabric chain in Oregon shares resources to help with face mask shortage

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you’re looking to help with the face mask shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic and you know how to sew, Joann Fabrics is making it easy.
The fabric chain is sharing resources to help people make protective masks, which can be donated to local clinics and hospitals
The stores have the required materials and are teaching people how to make the masks. The company says they’ve started doing this because their customers were asking how they could help.
“We're hearing from a lot in our crafting community and our sewing community that this is what they want and that they're doing out in the public right now, and we want to contribute to that because we've got so many customers that like to come in and are charitable, and this is one way we know we can help out the community and support our local health care professionals during this entire time,” Greg Francis, a district manager, said.
The stores are practicing mandated social-distancing measures, but you can also learn how to make the masks at home. The patterns and instructional videos are on the Joann Fabrics website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
