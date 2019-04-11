PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man from Canada was arrested off the Oregon coast earlier this week after federal officials say he illegally possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine aboard a U.S. flagged vessel.
John Philip Stirling, 65, made an initial appearance in court Thursday and was ordered detained pending trail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Coast Guard officials Tuesday detected Stirling’s vessel traveling north 225 nautical miles from Newport, court documents state. The vessel, named Mandalay, had a home port of Seattle and displayed U.S. registration numbers.
When Coast Guard personnel tried to communicate with Stirling, they say he went below deck and would only respond through VHF radio. Once Coast Guard personnel confirmed the Mandalay was a U.S. flagged vessel, they boarded and found Stirling to be the sole occupant, according to the attorney’s office.
Stirling told Coast Guard personnel he did not have vessel documentation and refused to produce identification. Upon further questioning, the attorney’s office says Stirling’s speech began to deteriorate and he displayed signs of a possible drug overdose.
Coast Guard officials administered medial aid and evacuated Stirling by helicopter to Astoria. Personnel searched the Mandalay and discovered 28 seven-gallon jugs containing liquid methamphetamine.
Stirling was later transported by ambulance to Adventist Health Portland for additional treatment, the attorney’s office says. The case is being investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and Homeland Security Investigations.
