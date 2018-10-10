Canadian natural gas line rupture halts local asphalt industry

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland-area asphalt and paving plants that rely on natural gas have been forced to suspend operations in the wake of a massive natural gas line rupture in Canada.
Enbridge, a natural gas distribution company, said the gas line broke Tuesday night north of Prince George, British Columbia. The rupture sparked a large fire and forced some evacuations.
The pipeline supplies natural gas to the Pacific Northwest and is having a major impact to businesses that use it in Oregon and Washington.
The Asphalt Pavement Association of Oregon told FOX 12 that most asphalt plants in Portland and the Willamette Valley use natural gas to heat asphalt mixture.
Executive Director John Hickey said it appears gas service to most regional asphalt plants has been shut off.
“Fuel problems are especially problematic when they coincide with good (warm and dry) paving weather at a time of year when everyone is rushing to get their projects done,” Hickey said by email Wednesday night.
Lakeside Industries, a major producer and supplier of asphalt, has been affected at all plants locations across Oregon and Washington. The company is based in Issaquah, WA.
Portland-area Regional Manager Ron Green said about 120 to 150 seasonal employees are now without work at the six plants he oversees in Portland, Vancouver, Longview and Seaside.
Green said their natural gas supply comes from Northwest Natural. He said the company called Lakeside Industries Wednesday morning to alert them their gas would be cut off.
“It definitely impacted not only us, but we sell to a lot of smaller contractors and it basically shut us all down,” Green said. “It is crunch time and a little frustrating, but we’re all in the same boat.”
He added, “It was definitely a cost impact today because everybody figures on going to work and paving and everybody probably mobilized to their site and we’re unable to reach our maximum production, so it was very costly to everyone in town.”
Green said he doesn’t know when gas will be restored but think it could be a few days.
FOX 12 reached out to Northwest Natural but did not hear back.
Wednesday night, Enbridge released a statement saying it was in the process of restoring one line, but said the work would take several hours.
It’s unclear how the issue is affecting local and state road projects. FOX 12 reached out to the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Portland Bureau of Transportation for comment.
ODOT said road work dramatically winds down after September.
According to Hickey, plants can be modified to operate with different fuel sources, but the changes would take time and most plants have permits allowing for operation with natural gas.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
