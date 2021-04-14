CANBY, OR (KPTV) - After responding to two large brush fires Tuesday, Canby Fire issued a burn ban for the city.
Canby Fire said the cause of both fires was from open burning. High winds contributed to the spread of the fires.
Firefighters fought the flames in steep terrain for over four hours, according to Canby Fire.
Molalla Fire and Clackamas Fire (CCFD1) also had brush fire breakouts around the same time.
Canby Fire said the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board has shut down all open burning in the county.
#alert NO BACKYARD BURNING. Due to moderate winds, higher temperatures, & low humidity, backyard burning is NOT allowed today, April 13, through Sunday, April 18. Conditions will be reevaluated on Monday, April 19. @clackamascounty @OregonDEQ @Clackamas911 @211info pic.twitter.com/WczUIqifnN— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) April 13, 2021
Canby Fire Chief James Davis would like to remind everyone that open burning is shut down until conditions improve.
Conditions will be re-evaluated on April 20.
