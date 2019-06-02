PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Rose Festival has invited the Canby High School Band to march in the Grand Floral Parade after the band says they missed the Starlight Parade because their buses never showed up.
Band Director Nick Luchterhand told FOX 12 the students worked incredibly hard to march and memorize music, and they practiced for weeks.
But when it came time to head to the parade, their buses never showed up.
Instead of letting all their hard work go to waste, the students suited up and marched around the school parking lot.
On Sunday, Canby School District officials said they are investigating the issue, saying in part, "the initial finding reveals that the district’s contracted bus provider, Student Transportation of America, was not aware of the planned trip and did not receive a request to transport students to downtown Portland."
As the district investigates, the Portland Rose Festival extended an invitation to the band to play in the Grand Floral Parade next Saturday.
"Even though our lineup is complete, we will make a space for these dedicated young musicians to showcase the hard work they have put in to be in the 2019 Festival," said Rich Jarvis with the Portland Rose Festival Foundation.
Rose Festival officials spoke with Luchterhand on Sunday. They said he was surprised and pleased to receive the invitation but said he will have to clear it with school administrators, band members and their parents.
