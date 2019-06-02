CANBY, OR (KPTV) – For one high school band, the Starlight Parade took an unexpected route.
The director of the Canby High School band says something happened with their buses and the band ended up missing the parade Saturday night.
Band Director Nick Luchterhand told FOX 12 the students worked incredibly hard to march and memorize music, and they practiced for weeks.
So, instead of letting all that hard work go to waste, they suited up and marched around the school parking lot.
On Sunday, Canby School District officials said they are investigating what happened with the buses.
They said their initial findings revealed that the district’s contracted bus provider, Student Transportation of America, was not aware of the planned trip and did not receive a request to transport students to downtown Portland.
District officials said they are continuing to look into the transportation issue and will provide an update once their investigation is complete.
