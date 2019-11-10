Canby man leads local effort to apologize to Vietnam veterans for treatment when they returned home

CANBY, OR (KPTV) – On Monday, Americans will celebrate Veterans Day. We will honor and remember the veterans of our foreign wars.
At the Blue Star Memorial in Canby, the town will honor all veterans this Veterans Day, but there will be a special message to the veterans of the Vietnam War.
“They just said nasty things about why we were there, we were baby killers,” said Vietnam veteran Terry Lowe.
Lowe served in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970.
The war dragged on in southeast Asia and here at home, the anti-war movement was growing.
Things got ugly. While in Vietnam, Lowe’s mother received a prank call saying her son was missing in action.
“Well, my mother waited by the phone for three days,” Lowe said.
When asked if he was ever missing in action, he said no.
Lowe says other veterans’ families were also the victims of vicious calls.
“For six months after their son died that they received prank phone calls and phone calls that they were glad their baby-killing son was dead,” Lowe said.
Lowe says when he came home, he felt ostracized.
“I went into the closet about being a Vietnam veteran,” he said.
That did not help him heal his war wounds. They festered for decades.
A half century later, there’s a new national movement associated with the Vietnam War.
Locally, Canby’s Ken Buckles is leading an effort to apologize to Vietnam veterans for the treatment they received when they returned home.
He’s going around to local businesses and drumming up support.
As a former high school teacher, Buckles would bring veterans to speak to his classes, but he could never get Vietnam veterans to come.
“There was kids that I taught and coached – their dads were Vietnam vets and they’d say, ‘No, I’m not interested. It’s just too painful.’”
Many say it’s about time.
“You’re talking about a young man going into a conflict that they didn’t know anything about, and I think they were branded horribly and it shouldn’t have happened. It was absolutely wrong,” said Canby resident Bobby Jones.
Buckles says it’s an apology that’s long overdue.
“We have as a country have swept it under the carpet,” he said.
Lowe says so many years of pain will be impossible to erase.
“I went through a lot of drinking and other things and I wasn’t a very nice person,” he said.
Still, he does appreciate the effort.
“I do, but I don’t want to be a part of it,” Lowe said.
Only in the last 10 years did Lowe get treatment for his post-traumatic stress disorder. He says the war not only scarred him for life, but so did his un-welcome home.
Still, Buckles and others are sincere in their efforts to apologize to servicemen like Lowe.
So at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, it will be a time to remember, a time to honor, and a time to say, “I’m sorry.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.