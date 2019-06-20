CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former insurance agent who defrauded at least four elderly investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars has been sentenced.
The Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services said James Frackowiak, 44, of Canby, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution.
Frackowiak was arrested in April 2018 following an investigation.
Detectives learned that an elderly Clackamas County couple were befriended by Frackowiak in 2007 when he was a local insurance agent operating under the business names Plan It Financial and Frack Insurance.
Frackowiak sold the couple a series of insurance policies, which the couple would buy and then surrender. The couple would lose money when surrendering the policies. The couple also surrendered an insurance police to invest in Frank Income Fund, LLC., which Frackowiak had created.
Detectives say Frackowiak used the money inappropriately on his businesses, including Plan it Financial and Frack Burger, both of which closed in 2016. They also learned that he had significant personal liens, personal judgments, and tax liens.
Frackowiak's insurance license through the State of Oregon was revoked in Feb. 2017.
Additional victims were identified during the investigation, and the Oregon Dept. of Consumer & Business Services said the victims lost about $284,000.
