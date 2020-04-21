CANBY, OR (KPTV) – Silver screens are black right now so many theaters are working some movie-magic to stay afloat.
Canby Cinema 8 started offering "mystery movie night" boxes.
All you have to do is tell them if you're looking for a kid’s movie, or a regular one plus the preferred rating.
The mystery flick is packed into a combo pack which includes two large drinks, a tub of popcorn and candy all for $20.
A kid’s combo options are also available.
FOX 12 spoke to the Benischek family who were trying out the fun deal.
They say they used to go to the theater all the time and they're happy for this way, to keep on supporting them.
"It's nice to see other people. They have a good setup. They're doing it very safely, they have a little cart with everyone stuff. It's a win-win for everybody - even the popcorn is health - not sure about that,” Benischek family said.
To get a mystery movie box call Canby Cinema 8 or send them a private message on social media.
The box office is open 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day, but the lobby is closed so they'll bring the goodies outside to you when you're ready for pick-up.
