CANBY, OR (KPTV) – It was a hunter safety course that led her to the sport and now, a Canby teenager is the top female clay target shooter in the country.
Standing a flat 5 feet tall with an 8-pound, 32-inch over/under shotgun in her clutch, Issabella Berge is the best in the west.
“I just don’t see myself as that good, so it’s shocking when somebody says something major,” Berge said.
Best not mess with “The Little Machine,” the trap shooting queen from the Canby Rod and Gun Club.
“Her focus and concentration puts her way ahead of all the rest of them,” said Ralph Mowatt, NRA training counselor.
Berge is fresh off of placing tied for 12th in the nation at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championships outside of Lansing, Michigan.
“It’s just the feeling of accomplishment,” she said. “I get to walk out and go, yeah, I tore that up.”
She’s shredding the competition as top national female placer among more than 400 other teen girls.
“To go to nationals and then ultimately really beat them, because I beat them at nationals, that felt pretty good,” Berge said. “I still would like seeing more girls getting into the sport though.”
Set to enter her senior year and fourth season on the Cougs, Berge just clicked on her first shot on the range.
“The second I am on the line, I’m relaxed because you really have to drop all of your thoughts so I can look at the trap house and go completely blank, and my only thought is I know I can track and shoot this target because I have done it before and I can do it again. That’s my only thought: trap,” she said.
At her high point, Berge pegged 100 out of 100 birds in Michigan.
“I was freaking out, almost hyperventilating but I appeared calm. You couldn’t tell,” she said.
Berge was one of eight kids, the only girl of the 1,880 national competition entrants to make the century club where she eventually plucked off 138 straight.
“I came off shaking and smiling,” Berge said. “It was unbelievable.”
Five interlaced rings are now in Berge’s crosshairs.
“If she was 18, I would put her into the Olympics right now and she’d walk away a winner. She’s that good,” Mowatt said.
The next big event at the Canby Rod and Gun Club is the WRITA on Aug. 23 to 26. Berge’s 17th birthday falls on the 23rd.
