Cancelled flights could dampen holiday travel at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Goodbye Portland rain, travelers at PDX Tuesday were eager to say aloha to some sunshine.
“We’re going to Oahu and we’re going to Kahlua to visit family we haven’t seen in two years and we postponed this trip twice now because of COVID,” said Puanani Leal.
Now she and her partner just hope they can actually get to Hawaii.
“It’s really funny because we arrived this morning for our flight at 10:30 and it had been cancelled and all of our flights have been cancelled,” Leal said.
It’s unclear why their United flights were cancelled, but one thing is clear: expect to hear similar stories this holiday season.
Airlines say the worker shortages, burnout and vaccine mandates are affecting flights, with popular carriers saying there’s not enough pilots and flight attendants to make the quick adjustments often needed with flight changes and weather conditions.
It comes as Americans are eager to get back in the sky – some for the first time since the pandemic hit.
“Getting on the plane again, despite being vaccinated and boosted, there’s still a little bit of a concern,” Leal said, adding that she and her partner both fell seriously ill with COVID-19 last year.
More than 53 million people will travel for Turkey Day, according to AAA. That’s up 13% over last year, and the highest single-year increase since 2005.
“Right after Thanksgiving we’re going to Hawaii and we had to set it all up, we had to do our COVID cards and everything so we could get in,” said Sandra Mickelson.
PDX is urging holiday travelers to give themselves extra-time, as major construction projects are underway inside the airport, meaning it might be a bit trickier to navigate your way to the gate.
“We are seeing increased travel and expect it to be a busy season as more and more people get comfortable flying,” said Port of Portland spokeswoman Kelley Bonsall.
Masks are required in the airport and on planes.