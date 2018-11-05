Candidates make final push in hotly contested race for Oregon governor

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Monday was the final push in the race to be Oregon’s governor.
The election involving Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and Republican challenger Knute Buehler is expected to be one of the closes gubernatorial races in Oregon’s history.
Volunteers for both sides were hitting the streets Monday in hopes of capturing last-second votes.
The candidates themselves were also on the campaign trail around the state Monday.
Buehler made five stops in Tigard, Eugene, Medford, Bend and Tualatin.
“Leaders bring people together, they don’t divide people,” Buehler said Monday. “They build bridges and not walls.”
Brown focused her final campaign efforts in Eugene, stopping at the University of Oregon to meet with volunteers.
“I instructed my campaign that we’re going to tell the truth, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”
Ballots are due in Oregon by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
