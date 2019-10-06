VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Tears, hugs and conversations were shared at a candlelight vigil outside Smith Tower in Vancouver Saturday night, helping the community get on a path to healing.
“We needed this," said resident Patricia McGraw. "It’s part of the healing process.”
The community-organized, candlelight vigil was held in honor of the victims gunned down inside the senior housing apartment building on Thursday. One man was killed and two women were hurt.
Dozens of residents held candles and gathered on the tower’s front sidewalk for a few moments to mourn together. Volunteer grief counselors and area chaplains were also present to offer words of hope and support.
“This is healing for me and I’ve got to think that it’s healing for the other residents too,” McGraw said. “And for the community, because this is just an awful, senseless thing that has happened – and it’s heartbreaking.”
On Thursday afternoon, police say Bob Breck, an 80-year-old resident of the Smith Tower Apartments, opened fire in the lobby.
Dean Tunstall, 75, was shot and killed.
In court documents, investigators said they believed the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between Breck and Tunstall.
But Tunstall’s family and friends, who attended Saturday’s vigil, said the man they knew was supportive, loving and a grandfather.
“I heard that he had poked fun at people, [but] he didn’t poke fun at people – he poked fun at himself,” said Clayton Adams, who said he was a longtime friend of Tunstall. “And he had fun with everybody. He was a funny guy – a great guy. We’ll miss him.”
Family and friends of the two women who were hurt in the shooting – fellow resident Enelia “Nelly” Montoya, 77, and caregiver Shawne L. Garris, 44, – also attended the vigil.
Garris has already been released from the hospital. Montoya’s family said Saturday night she remained hospitalized, but is in good spirits showing signs of improvement.
“Nelly wishes she could be here, but unfortunately she is still recovering from her injuries,” said Smith Tower Apartments Administrator Michelle Arevalos. “She is saddened by the tragedy and the loss of her friend, Dean.”
Arevalos also praised those who quickly came to her residents’ aid.
“I really want to thank our first responders,” she said. “They were here within seconds of the first phone call hitting 911.”
Some residents asked for prayers – including for their former neighbor accused of committing the violence.
“I see them all as good people,” said McGraw. “Bob was a great, sweet neighbor – always treated me with respect. And I would’ve never dreamed in a million years that he was capable of something like that.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
