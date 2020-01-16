PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A community came together through a candlelight vigil Thursday evening to remember two children who were swept out to sea at the Oregon Coast last weekend.
The tragedy has been a hard hit to Portland's Montavilla neighborhood, where both kids – Lola and William Stiles – attended school.
According to state investigators, the kids were at the beach with their father last weekend when a powerful wave hit and pulled the three of them out to sea. Lola, 7, later died at the hospital. Her 4-year-old brother, William, remains missing but is presumed dead.
On Thursday, families and teachers packed an auditorium at Vestal Elementary to honor the young children.
“Lola always was quick to help others when they needed help,” said Eric Swehla, Lola’s teacher. “She could see a hand that needed to be held – and she had the strength to go and hold that hand.”
Outside Vestal, where Lola went to school, her name now fills a fence in bright pink for the world to see.
Her classmates have also put together a canvas for people to sign and write memories.
At the vigil, the school community got together to mourn and reflect through a moment of silence as well as a slideshow of pictures.
“Lola and William started off pretty much every day bringing their confident and sparkly smiles in the front door," said Vestal Principal Sabrina Flamoe. “These two children will be forever missed by all of us.”
Lola and William’s aunt also read a statement from the kids’ mother, Jamie Stiles, who thanked the community for their support.
“We are in unchartered waters,” read Kristin Romaine. “But just as words have the power to hurt, they can also heal. And your words have been building up like a big wave. Bigger than the one that took my babies out to sea.”
Thursday afternoon, FOX 12 also learned the kids’ father, Jeremy Stiles, who was pulled from the water with his daughter, has been released from the hospital where he had been recovering for several days.
According to Romaine, both parents are at the very beginning of a very long road of trying to heal.
